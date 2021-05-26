RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Cast, Paramount+ Debut Date Revealed

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars‘ Paramount+ debut is nigh: The spinoff’s sixth season will launch on the streamer with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 24. Subsequent episodes will drop on the streamer every Thursday.

All Stars‘ move from VH1 to sister streaming outlet Paramount+ was announced back in February.

And now for the news you’re really interested in; scroll down to see which 13 Drag Race MVPs will be vying for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame (and click here for individual promo looks):

A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11)

Eureka! (Season 9, 10)

Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2)

Jan (Season 12)

Jiggly Caliente (Season 4)

Pandora Boxx. (Season 2, All Stars 1)

Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11)

Scarlet Envy (Season 11)

Serena ChaCha (Season 5)

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11)

Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2)

Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6)

Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1)

But only one of these queens — or possibly two, depending on RuPaul’s mood — will earn a spot in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside the franchise’s previous winners: Chad Michaels (All Stars 1), Alaska (All Stars 2), Trixie Mattel (All Stars 3), Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change (All Stars 4), and Shea Coulee (All Stars 5).

Hit PLAY on the video above to see the new All Stars in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which returning queen are you rooting for?