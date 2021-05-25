Younger Preview: With Clare Closing In, Can Kelsey and Rob Keep Their Secret?

RELATED STORIES Younger Team Puts the Love Triangle to Bed: 'We've Always Been Team Liza'

Did Kelsey really think she could just start dating Clare’s ex and there wouldn’t be any consequences?

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s Younger, during which Kelsey receives an unexpected visit from Clare at Inkubator, followed by an even more unexpected introduction: “Meet your new app designer!”

That’s right, Kelsey is now getting in bed with Rob while also “getting in bed” with Clare. It’s a little complicated, but let’s be real, it’s also very Younger.

“I’m happy to help,” Clare tells a visibly freaked out Kelsey. “You guys have been so supportive since… well, we don’t need to say his name.” (Ouch.) She continues, “I don’t have a lot of girlfriends in the States, so it was nice to have someone take me out to brunch.” (Something tells us that this experience won’t inspire Clare to make any new girlfriends anytime soon.)

This week’s installment marks the third-to-last episode of Younger, whose final season has found our favorite characters at personal and professional crossroads. Elsewhere in Thursday’s episode, “Maggie debuts a new art show at an unconventional venue” and “Liza convinces Charles to come to her literary salon where a major talent reads,” per the official synopsis.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive preview of Thursday’s episode — available to stream on Paramount+ and Hulu — then drop a comment with your hopes for Younger’s rapidly approaching series finale.