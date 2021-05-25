New Amsterdam EP Teases Cliffhanger-Filled Finale: 'It Looks and Sounds Like Nothing We've Ever Done Before'

See that look of concern on Max’s face in the above New Amsterdam photo? Viewers might very well share that same expression following the NBC drama’s upcoming Season 3 finale.
Showrunner David Schulner tells TVLine that the June 8 installment (airing at 10/9c) is “a completely different New Amsterdam episode. It looks and sounds like nothing we’ve ever done before. And it takes place a little bit in the future.”
In addition to featuring “a bit of a time jump,” some parts of the season ender are “not even at New Amsterdam,” Schulner teases.
The hour will also include a time-honored tradition of season finales: the dreaded cliffhanger. “Season 1, we did the ambulance crash. Season 2 was cut short because of COVID, so we had no cliffhanger at all… So Season 3, we’re going for it. We’re not pulling any punches here. I would say there are five cliffhangers this year,” Schulner previews.
At least fans can rest easy knowing that the series has already been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5, with the fourth run slated for this fall. In the meantime, Season 3’s penultimate episode airs next Tuesday, June 1 and finds Sharpe offering to “help to a reluctant Mina,” while “Max is faced with a tough decision about Luna,” according to the official description. Elsewhere, “Bloom and Casey treat a patient who has been hiding a lifelong secret. Iggy finds himself in a very dangerous predicament. Reynolds treats a young heart transplant patient with astonishing symptoms.”
New Amsterdam fans, what do you make of Schulner’s cryptic teasers? Hit the comments with your theories and hopes for the season ender!