Daytime Emmys: General Hospital Dominates Soap Opera Nominations, Alex Trebek Gets Posthumous Nod

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Kate Winslet

Performer of the Week: Kate Winslet Performer of the Week: Thuso Mbedu

Nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and ABC’s General Hospital dominated the soap opera pack with 17 total nods. NBC’s Days of Our Lives trailed with seven total nods, followed by CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful (which netted five each).

Also of note, the late Alex Trebek earned a posthumous nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host, for what would be his farewell run on Jeopardy. (Trebek has grabbed gold in this category seven previous times, as well as collected a Lifetime Achievement Award.) Similarly, the late Larry King earned his fourth career nomination for Informative Talk Show Host.

As part of a new, two-year deal between CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 25 at 8 pm on CBS (and stream on Paramount+).

Nominations in the major categories are listed below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (ReelWomensNetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)

Genie Francis (Laura, GH)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)

Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex, GH)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)

Steve Burton (Jason, GH)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)

Wally Kurth (Justin, Days)

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams (Dina, Y&R)

Tamara Braun (Ava, Days)

Carolyn Hennesy (Dianee, GH)

Briana Henry (Jordan, GH)

Courtney Hope (Sally, B&B)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B)

Max Gail (Mike, GH)

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH)

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tahj Bellow (TJ, GH)

Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days)

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, Y&R)

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH)

GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH)

George DelHoyo (Orpheus, Days)

Briana Lane (Brooklynn, GH)

Cady McClain (Jennifer, Days)

Victoria Platt (Amanda, Days)

WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday Today With Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of Today (NBC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

E!’s Daily Pop

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0

Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Sophia Roe, Counter Space

Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji

Larry King, Larry King Now

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sean Evans, Hot Ones

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan