The CW Sets Beebo Christmas Special, Waltons Movie Starring Bellamy Young

In addition to revealing its fall lineup on Tuesday, The CW also announced a trio of upcoming TV specials involving the Waltons, the Scooby gang and, of course, Beebo.

First up is Beebo Saves Christmas, a one-hour animated adventure in which “everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god [from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow] will once again be a hero as he hopes to save Christmas. When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.”

Beebo Saves Christmas‘ voice cast includes Ben Diskin as Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as Turbo, Keith Ferguson as Fleabo, Chris Kattan as Sprinkles, Ernie Hudson as Santa and Victor Garber as the narrator.

The CW is also bringing us The Waltons’ Homecoming, a new film made to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 TV movie that launched the iconic Waltons franchise. Per the official logline, Homecoming is “told through the eyes of John Boy, the 17-year-old eldest child of John and Olivia Walton. His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family, but secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. Times are hard enough in 1933, but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons’ first Christmas without John Sr. When Olivia receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy — a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.”

The Waltons’ Homecoming stars Bellamy Young (Prodigal Son) as Olivia and Logan Shroyer (This Is Us) as John Boy. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy in the original Waltons TV series, will serve as the narrator.

Last but not least is The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special, an animated event which “sees the Scooby gang reunite at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed,” according to The CW. “But it turns out that the backlot may have its own monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise.”

Which of these holiday specials will you be checking out later this year? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.