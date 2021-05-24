The Good Doctor Promotes Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson to Series Regular Ahead of Season 5

RELATED STORIES 'The Good Doctor' Renewed for Season 5 at ABC

'The Good Doctor' Renewed for Season 5 at ABC ABC Fall Schedule: 'Big Sky' Makes Big Move, 'black-ish' Farewell Held for 2022

Drs. Wolke and Allen will continue their residencies at St. Bonaventure.

The Good Doctor has promoted Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson to full-fledged series regulars, TVLine has learned exclusively. Their new status will take effect in Season 5, which premieres this fall.

Formerly part of an orthodox Jewish sect, Galvin’s Asher Wolke made the choice to separate himself from his former beliefs before deciding to go to medical school.

Henderson’s Jordan Allen is a committed and faithful Baptist, who finds strength and comfort from daily prayer. She cares for her patients — but cares even more about building her career.

Both Galvin and Henderson were introduced as recurring guest stars in Season 4’s third episode, “Newbies,” alongside Summer Brown’s Olivia Jackson and Brian Marc’s Enrique Guerin. Only Galvin and Henderson remain as the current season heads into the homestretch.

Prior to their stints on The Good Doctor, Galvin was best known for his starring role as Kenny on ABC’s The Real O’Neals, and as George in the feature film Booksmart. Henderson, meanwhile, played Ms. Magazine editor Margaret Sloan in FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America, which TVLine deemed one of 2020’s 10 Best Dramas.

Season 4 of The Good Doctor has followed Freddie Highmore’s medical marvel Shaun Murphy in a post-COVID world as he navigates his fourth year of residency, as well as his romantic relationship with Lea (played by Paige Spara). In tonight’s episode, “Forgive or Forget” (ABC, 10/9c), Shaun and Lea embark on a camping trip to distract themselves from their shared grief. Meanwhile, Morgan and Park argue about the best course of treatment for their patient.

Good Doc fans, are you excited to see more of Asher and Jordan next season? And what are your hopes for the remainder of Season 4?