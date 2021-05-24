The CW Unveils Summer Finale Dates for Walker, The Flash, Kung Fu and More

The CW has unveiled summer finale dates for much of its current lineup, and you can expect to see plenty more Walker before the season winds down.

On Monday, the network confirmed that the freshman drama starring Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki will wrap its inaugural run on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 8/7c. Also, Kung Fu and Superman & Lois will finish up their first seasons on Wednesday, July 21 and Tuesday, Aug. 17, respectively.

Meanwhile, new episodes of Legacies and Batwoman will run through late June. Check the latest list of CW summer finale dates below.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

9 pm Nancy Drew (Season 2 finale)

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

9 pm Legacies (Season 3 finale)

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

9 pm Batwoman (Season 2 finale)

FRIDAY, JULY 16

8 pm Charmed (Season 3 finale)

MONDAY, JULY 19

8 pm All American (Season 3 finale)

TUESDAY, JULY 20

8 pm The Flash (Season 7 finale)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

8 pm Kung Fu (Season 1 finale)

THURSDAY, AUG. 12

8 pm Walker (Season 1 finale)

TUESDAY, AUG. 17

9 pm Superman & Lois (Season 1 finale)

The network also recently released summer return dates for shows like Riverdale, which will remain on hiatus longer than expected before resuming Season 5 on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and DC’s Stargirl, which is set to launch Season 2 on Tuesday, Aug. 10. (Get the full list of The CW’s summer premiere dates here.)