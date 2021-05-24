TVLine Items: Money Heist Return Date, Y&R's Family Matters Reunion and More

Netflix is breaking up Money Heist‘s fifth and final season into two parts: Volume 1, consisting of five episodes, will premiere Friday, Sept. 3, the streamer announced on Monday. The second volume, featuring the last five installments, will then follow on Friday, Dec. 3.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the 10-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself,” creator Álex Pina said in a statement. “We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

* The Young and the Restless will host a mini-Family Matters reunion when Telma Hopkins (aka Rachel Crawford) appears opposite her former TV son Bryton James (aka Richie Crawford) in multiple episodes of the CBS soap, EW.com reports. The two will share scenes during Hopkins’ stint as a private detective with shocking information about the past of Amanda Sinclair (played by Mishael Morgan). Hopkins makes her debut on Tuesday, June 1.

* CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday, June 14 with a full, vaccinated audience.

* FX’s forthcoming Shogun series has cast Hiroyuki Sanada (Westworld, Helix) and Cosmo Jarvis (Raised by Wolves) in lead roles, our sister site Variety reports.

* MTV Entertainment Studios and Bassett Vance Productions announced that award-winning playwright Nathan Alan Davis will write a scripted original limited series inspired by the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, considered the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.

* The musical comedy special Bo Burnham: Inside, which the comedian shot by himself over the past year, will premiere Sunday, May 30 on Netflix.

