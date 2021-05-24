The Office's Mark York Dead at 55

Mark York, the actor who memorably played wheelchair user Billy Merchant on The Office, has died at the age of 55.

York passed away on May 19 after a brief and unexpected illness, according to a local obituary. A paraplegic since 1988, York grew up in Ohio, but went to California to pursue a career in the film and TV industry.

York first appeared as Billy, the property manager for Dunder Mifflin’s office building, in The Office‘s Season 2 installment “The Injury,” with Michael Scott propping up the wheelchair user as an example of those dealing with disabilities — like Michael’s own George Foreman-grilled foot, for example. But Billy was too upbeat and positive for Michael’s purposes, and Michael soon embarrassed himself and insulted Billy (of course). Billy went on to be a recurring foil for Michael in the seasons to come, returning for a total of four episodes. York appeared again as Billy in the Season 2 finale “Casino Night” as well as the Season 4 premiere “Fun Run” and Season 5’s “Dream Team.”

The actor’s other TV credits include CSI: NY and 8 Simple Rules.

York isn’t the only Office alum we’ve lost in recent years: Hugh Dane, who played Hank the security guard on the NBC comedy, passed away in 2018 at the age of 75.