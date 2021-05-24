Lindsay Lohan to Bring the Holiday Cheer in a Netflix Christmas Movie

RELATED STORIES Was the Master of None Season 3 Finale Real or All In Denise's Mind? -- Grade It!

Lindsay Lohan is fa-la-la returning to the screen in a festive way — as the star of an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie, the streamer announced Monday.

The holiday-centric romantic comedy, which doesn’t yet have a title, will see Lohan step into the role of a “newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident,” per the official description.

According to Variety, the film will be directed by Janeen Damian (who wrote Hallmark’s A Christmas Waltz starring Lacey Chabert and A Prince for Christmas starring Sam Heughan and Katie McGrath). In addition, Damian penned the script alongside Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. Producers include MPCA’s Brad Krevoy — from the same company that brought you the A Christmas Prince franchise, Operation Christmas Drop starring Kat Graham and the forthcoming A Castle for Christmas — and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian.

Production begins in November so don’t expect this gift to be delivered in time for this year’s holiday festivities.

The untitled film comes after Lohan lent her voice to Syfy’s animated series Devil May Care back in March. Other recent credits include the 2018 comedy series Sick Note (starring Rupert Grint and Nick Frost) and the 2019 supernatural horror Among the Shadows, in which she played a werewolf private investigator. Lohan is also due to star opposite Mickey Rourke in the upcoming horror thriller Cursed.