Debris Sneak Peek: The Finale's Big Find Is, Disturbingly, a Laughing Matter

The chunk of Debris that is uncovered in the NBC drama’s freshman finale stirs up alllll kinds of emotions, as hinted in this sneak peek.

In the yet-to-be-renewed sci-fi drama’s Season 1 finale, titled “Celestial Body” and airing tonight at 10/9c, Bryan and Finola’s (played by Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele) lives are changed forever as Orbital and INFLUX converge on the Debris they seek.

The Debris being sought is, of course, the much-coveted “mapmaker” piece that Finola’s father, George (Tyrone Benskin), has spoken obsessively about, and at the close of last week’s episode, he declared he had found.

Press play above to witness the disturbingly strange effect that the newly found Debris is having on a variety of strangers, who have been drawn to, yes, the site of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” finale showdown (aka the Pitt River Quarries in Pitt Meadow, British Columbia).

And be sure to visit TVLine tonight after the finale, because you will have burning questions — and not just about the plot….