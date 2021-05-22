TV Ratings: Friday Night SmackDown, Shark Tank Finale Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night Smackdown drew a 0.5 rating and 1.83 million total viewers, dropping a few eyeballs week-to-week yet ticking up in the demoto tie for the nightly win. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.5) was steady with its season finale, matching SmackDown for the demo win while also delivering Friday’s largest audience (edging out CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun with its 3.31 mil).

CBS’ The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now in Living Color special averaged 2.6 mil and a 0.2.

Over on NBC, The Blacklist (3.1 mil/0.3) was steady.

Pending certain adjustment due to MLB preemptions, Charmed (690K/0.1) and Dynasty (670K/0.1) both are currently up sharply in viewers while steady in the demo.

