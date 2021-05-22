Rick Santorum Out at CNN After Racist Comments About Native Americans and On-Air Non-Apology (Report)

CNN has ended its contract with senior political commentator Rick Santorum following his racist and incorrect remarks he made about Native Americans, sources tell the Huffington Post.
The former GOP senator from Pennsylvania sparked heaps of controversy last month after speaking at a Young America’s Foundation event and claiming there was “nothing” in America before white settlers arrived.
“We birthed a nation from nothing,” Santorum said at the time. “I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
The National Congress of American Indians, IllumiNative, NDN Collective and other prominent Indigenous-led organizations had been calling for CNN to fire Santorum over the remarks, but the network remained silent. The decision to terminate reportedly came following Santorum’s appearance on Cuomo Prime Time, where the commentator tried but failed to defend himself.
Santorum said he “misspoke” when he made his comments about Native Americans, and that they were taken out of context.
“What I was talking about is the founding of the country,” Santorum said on Prime Time. “I gave a long talk about the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, and what I was saying is that we sort of created that anew, if you will. I was not trying to dismiss Native Americans. In fact, I mentioned them because they were here and they did have an impact. In fact, in this country you are right, they have a huge impact.”
“Leadership wasn’t particularly satisfied with that appearance. None of the anchors wanted to book him,” a CNN senior executive executive, who chose to remain anonymous, told HuffPo. “So he was essentially benched anyway.”
CNN’s own Don Lemon tore into Santorum, live on the cabler, telling Cuomo that he was shocked the first words out of their commentator’s mouth weren’t “I’m sorry, I said something ignorant.”
“Did he actually think it is a good idea for him to come on television to whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed?” a shocked Lemon posed. “It was horrible! It was horrible and insulting!”