Ratings: Manifest Eyes Audience Low, Last Man Flat With Series Finale

RELATED STORIES Last Man Standing Considered Bringing Back OG Mandy and Kristin for Final Season -- Here's Why It Didn't Happen

Last Man Standing Considered Bringing Back OG Mandy and Kristin for Final Season -- Here's Why It Didn't Happen Last Man Standing Boss Reveals Scrapped Newhart Homage and Other Nixed Finale Storylines -- Plus, the Real Reason Kaitlyn Dever Had to Zoom In

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s on-the-bubble Manifest this week drew not quite 2.8 million total viewers — marking a new audience low — while matching last week’s series-low 0.4 demo rating.

Continuing NBC’s night, Law & Order: SVU (4.1 mil/0.7) dipped in the demo, while Organized Crime (4.1 mil/0.7) was steady.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (4.4 mil/0.8) dipped in the demo but still led Thursday in the measure. Station 19 (4.7 mil/0.7) also was down but delivered the night’s biggest audience. Newly cancelled Rebel (2.9 mil/0.4) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Fox’s Last Man Standing (2.5 mil/0.4, average TVLine reader grade “B+”) was flat with its hour-long series finale. Read post mortems 1 and 2.

Over on The CW, Walker (1 mil/0.2) ticked up while Legacies (540K/0.1) was steady…. CBS’ United States of Al (3.9 mil/0.4) slipped to series lows amid a sea of reruns.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Popular on TVLine

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!