The Flash First Look: Jordan Fisher Suits Up for Impulse Comic Book Homage

The first (official) look at The Flash‘s Bart Allen aka Impulse pays homage to the speedster’s lively, youthful comic book inspiration.

Kate Main, costume designer for The Flash, designed the suit and worked with Ocean Drive, a local Vancouver company that has built many of the Arrowverse suits over the years. Check out a larger photo down below.

Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys 2, Grease Live!) will debut as “the fastest teenager on the planet” — and Barry and Iris’ future son — in the superhero series’ 150th episode (this season’s 17th), which is entitled “Heart of the Matter, Part 1.” In that milestone outing, Bart will team up with his sister Nora aka XS, to again be played by Jessica Parker Kennedy. (Yes, Bart’s TV lineage marks a departure from DC comics lore, where he is the son of Tornado Twin Don Allen via Meloni Thawne, and thus is WestAllen’s grandkid.)

“The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet,” the official character description tells us. “Due to Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, a stunned Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet!”

It was back in Season 5 that Barry and Iris first met their grown daughter Nora, who was visiting from the future. Kennedy will in fact be back for a few episodes, including the milestone 150th.

