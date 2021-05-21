Riverdale Gang Suffers Through Sex Ed in Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special

RELATED STORIES Rick and Morty Returning for Season 5 in June on Adult Swim — Watch Trailer

Riverdale may be on hiatus at the moment, but if it’s sexy teen angst you seek, Adult Swim has you covered this weekend.

The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special, premiering May 23 at midnight, is giving us “the origin of Archie Andrews as only the Robot Chicken writers can tell it.”

That includes a truly unsettling sex education lesson, courtesy of Miss Grundy (and not the cool CW version!), of which TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek. Without giving too much away, let’s just say that it involves fainting, soul-snatching and even some light cardio.

The special’s star-studded voice cast includes Fred Armisen as Archie Andrews, Amy Sedaris as Betty Cooper, Betty Gilpin as Veronica Lodge, Jason Mantzoukas as Jughead Jones, Ryan Phillippe as Reggie Mantle, Clare Grant as Sabrina Spellman, Rachel Leigh Cook as Josie McCoy (with Cree Summer providing the singing voice), Jane Lynch as Miss Grundy, Jared Harris as Mr. Weatherbee and Katee Sackhoff as Hilda Spellman. Additionally, Seth Green, Breckin Meyer, and Donald Faison will make an appearance as DuJour.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special has to offer, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.