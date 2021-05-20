NCIS: New Orleans Video: A Local Hero Emerges in Series-Finale Foot Chase — Plus, the Wedding March Begins!

RELATED STORIES David Boreanaz on SEAL Team's Move From CBS to Paramount+ in Season 5: 'Now I Can Drop the F-Bomb?'

What may be NCIS: New Orleans‘ last foot chase ever ends with a bang — or, more accurately, a “crack!” — as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from this CBS drama’s series finale.

In the episode “Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler,” airing Sunday at 10/9c, it is the eve of Pride’s wedding to Rita as well as his son Connor entering witness protection. But first, Pride (Scott Bakula) must find out who recently attacked both his half-brother Jimmy and Connor, while also figuring out Sasha’s (Callie Thorne) ulterior motives regarding their son.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Pride and Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) are heatedly chasing a person of interest through Jackson Square when an unlikely hero lends a big assist — and in turns merits a musical salute.

As for the aforementioned trading of “I Dos”: the regular ol’ clip below suggests that Dwayne and Rita’s (played by Bakula’s real-life wife Chelsea Field) wedding will go off without a hitch, as well as serve up a well-attended, emotional finish to the seven-season NCIS offshoot.

Will you be tuning in for NCIS: New Orleans‘ grand finale?