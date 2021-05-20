Mariska Hargitay Honors Girl Who Used Lessons From SVU to Foil Kidnapper

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: SVU Boss Tees Up Finale's 'Hopeful' Event, Explains Why That Benson/Stabler Diner Scene Was MIA

An 11-year-old girl’s Law & Order: SVU knowledge helped police find her would-be kidnapper… and Olivia Benson herself is impressed.

SVU star Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to Florida preteen Alyssa Bonal on Instagram on Thursday, after Bonal’s story went viral. Earlier this week, Bonal says she was waiting for the bus when a strange man came running at her with a knife. She punched and kicked him and got away, also smearing blue slime on him so he could be identified later, her mother Amber told the Pensacola News Journal: “She said, ‘Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind, like on Law & Order: SVU.’ We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu. She’s a smart cookie. She thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.”

A man was later arrested for attempted kidnapping by local police and found with blue dye on his arms, just like the kind found in the blue slime Bonal had with her.

Hargitay praised the girl’s quick thinking: “I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!” She also called herself Bonal’s “number one fan.”

SVU showrunner Warren Leight also shared Bonal’s story on Twitter, adding: “We are glad Alyssa was able to take care of herself, and that she is safe. We are horrified she had to go through this.”