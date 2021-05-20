Animal Kingdom Casts Tyrant Queen Moran Atias in Key Final-Season Role

The Cody boys’ worst nightmare now has a face: Animal Kingdom revealed on Thursday that it had tapped Tyrant’s erstwhile Queen Leila, Moran Atias, to recur in the TNT drama’s sixth and final season as Louise Thompson, a San Diego County detective whose approach to investigations is the same as the kind of cases she tackles — cold.

Per the cable network, the character’s “relentless pursuit of killers is driven by a dark, complicated and twisted history that comes from her trying to outrun her own trauma.” And from the sound of it, she’s every bit as unscrupulous as J and his uncles. Louise “uses every method of manipulation — lying and ignoring police procedure — to find justice for long-dead victims.

“And now,” TNT adds ominously, “she has the Codys in her crosshairs.”

Among Atias’ other credits are NBC’s The Village and Fox’s 24: Legacy and The Resident. Only a day ago, Animal Kingdom dropped a pulse-pounding Season 5 trailer that hinted at the power struggle in which the Codys will be engaged in the wake of matriarch Smurf’s demise. (You can take a peek at it here.)

As fans no doubt know by now, even before Season 5’s debut (Sunday, July 11), the series was renewed for a sixth and final season, production on which is already underway. With the end slowly beginning to come into sight, the question now becomes: Which of the Codys will wind up behind bars, and which will end up six feet under? Hit the comments with your predictions.