Vampire Academy TV Series Ordered at Peacock, From TVD Boss Julie Plec

The next time you say “that Julie Plec show about vampires at a supernatural boarding school,” you’ll have to be more specific.

Peacock has ordered a series adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy books, with Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre (aka The Vampire Diaries‘ Sheriff Forbes!) attached as writers, co-showrunners and executive producers.

“When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy,” Plec said in a statement.

Vampire Academy — which was previously adapted into a 2014 film starring Zoey Deutch (pictured above) — follows the exploits of a half-vampire teenager named Rose as she trains to become the guardian of her undead bestie Lissa at St. Vladimir’s Academy.

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

Additional executive producers include Emily Cummins of My So-Called Company, and Don Murphy and Susan Montford of Angry Films.

Do you have time in your schedule to enroll at another supernatural school? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Vampire Academy series below.