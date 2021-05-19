ABC's The Chase Adds 'The Beast,' Mark Labbett, for Season 2

RELATED STORIES American Idol Video: Casey Bishop Looks Ahead to 'New Beginnings' -- Which of the Top 3 Gets Your Vote?

The Chase contestants, consider yourselves warned: The game is about to get monstrously difficult.

Ahead of the quiz show’s second season, ABC has recruited Mark “The Beast” Labbett, who first appeared as a chaser on the U.K. version of the series. He joins current chasers (and Jeopardy! GOAT contestants) James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.

Labbett, known for his formidable trivia knowledge, previously appeared as a chaser on Game Show Network’s iteration of the series, where Holzhauer — a contestant at the time — faced off against Labbett. He’s also popped up on Australia’s version of The Chase and has competed on game shows such as Mastermind, Brain Teaser and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Each episode of The Chase finds contestants answering trivia questions in various categories, attempting to win cash without getting caught by one of the chasers. Sara Haines (The View) serves as host.

The show will return for Season 2 on Sunday, June 6 at 9/8c.

Are you looking forward to Labbett’s appearance on The Chase? Watch a new promo teasing his casting above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!