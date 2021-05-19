TVLine Items: Resident Evil Premiere, Too Hot to Handle Return and More

The Resident Evil franchise will continue to celebrate its 25th anniversary with the premiere of Netflix’s CG anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on Thursday, July 8.

The streamer has also released a trailer for the upcoming show, which features the characters of Leon and Claire, among others.

“In the present (2006), a hacking incident occurs on a top secret White House file,” per the official synopsis. “Four agents, including Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, the ‘Hero of Penamstan,’ are invited to the White House to investigate this incident. However, when the lights suddenly go out, they are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies alongside the SWAT team. Afterward, the top secret file is found to be related to a biology laboratory in Shanghai, which Leon and the other three agents decide to investigate for clues. As they head to Shanghai in a cutting-edge submarine, a swarm of rat-like Bio Organic Weapons (B.O.W.) suddenly attacks, pushing them into a life-or-death situation.”

* Too Hot to Handle Season 2 will unspool over two weeks, with the first four episodes releasing on Wednesday, June 23 on Netflix, and the final six episodes releasing Wednesday, June 30.

* Power Book II: Ghost has tapped Jeff Hephner (Chicago Med, Boss) to recur during Season 2 as Detective Kevin Whitman, a by-the-book NYPD detective on a mission to find the murderer of the GTG member found in the University’s pool.

* TBS has renewed the Nasim Pedrad comedy Chad, as well as the recently revived Wipeout, for second seasons. Additionally, truTV has picked up Season 2 of Fast Foodies.

* Betty Gabriel (Defending Jacob, Counterpart) will replace Marianne Jean-Baptiste in Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, per our sister site Deadline, which reports that Jean-Baptiste exited the series-regular role of Chief of Station Elizabeth Wright due to creative differences.

* Miracle Workers Season 3, subtitled Oregon Trail, will premiere Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30/9:30c on TBS. Watch teaser:

* Netflix has announced that Black Summer Season 2 will premiere Thursday, June 17 — a full 26 months after its April 2019 debut. Watch a teaser:

