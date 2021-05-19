Manifest's Latest Quake Reveals a Surprising Guardian Angel – WATCH

RELATED STORIES Adam Levine Returning to The Voice After Almost 4 Seasons -- Here's Why

The Stone family really is something special, as confirmed in this sneak peek from the next episode of NBC’s Manifest.

In the above clip from the episode “Compass Calibration” (airing Thursday at 8/7c), Angelina (played by Holly Taylor) is hanging out with Beverly (Adriane Lenox) — who mistakes her for Olive, which the Single White Female-y 828er surely does not mind! — when Saanvi’s work over at Eureka triggers another, significant earthquake here in the tri-state area.

As Grace (Athena Karkanis) rushes to grab baby Eden, a light fixture comes crashing down at the Stone home, and it surely would have injured Angelina (or worse) — were it not for the apparent intervention of a surprising “guardian angel.” Press play above to see what exactly is “shaking” on Manifest.

Elsewhere in the 10th episode of Season 3: Ben’s pursuit of a vulnerable passenger’s calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy; Michaela unearths a dangerous arsenal of 828 hate; and Saanvi is led to make a bold move.

