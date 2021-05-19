American Idol Video: Casey Bishop Looks Ahead to 'New Beginnings' — Which of the Top 3 Gets Your Vote?

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Schedule 2021: What's on When? And Versus What?

Fall TV Schedule 2021: What's on When? And Versus What? Big Sky Season 1 Finale Recap: So Near, Yet So Scarlet -- Plus, Grade It!

Now that her American Idol journey has been cut tragically short (just one week ahead of the grand finale!), Casey Bishop is setting her sights on the future.

“My experience on American Idol was amazing,” Bishop says in a too-short-but-better-than-nothing farewell message posted to the show’s official YouTube channel. “I’ve learned so much and I’ve grown so much. Thank you all for your support. Hopefully you’ll continue to support me in whatever new beginnings come my way.”

Despite her stunning performance of Billie Eilish’s “wish you were gay,” her debut of “Love Me Leave Me” and her high-energy encore of Motley Crue’s “Live Wire,” the 16-year-old somehow didn’t secure enough of America’s votes to make it to Sunday’s finale (ABC, 8/7c). Instead, we’ll be watching Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence battle it out for the coveted title.

Last week’s episode was originally going to end with a double elimination, but that plan changed when Caleb Kennedy was abruptly disqualified earlier that week. (Click here for more on that situation.)

OK, let’s talk: Are you still dumbfounded by Bishop’s elimination, or do you think the right singers made it to the finale? Vote for your Idol of choice below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on how Season 19 has unfolded.