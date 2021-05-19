9-1-1 Video: [Spoiler]'s Fate Is Looking Bleak in Season Finale Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1's Peter Krause Talks Bobby and Athena's Big Fight, Says Cast Was 'Speechless' Over That Final Shot

9-1-1's Peter Krause Talks Bobby and Athena's Big Fight, Says Cast Was 'Speechless' Over That Final Shot 9-1-1 Renewed for Season 5 at Fox, With Lone Star Also Returning for Season 3

“The stakes are higher for a lot of different characters” in Monday’s 9-1-1 finale (Fox, 8/7c).

But don’t take our word for it. That tease comes courtesy of Oliver Stark, who adds that the final episode of Season 4 will “take things in a direction I don’t think anybody sees coming. And it’s going to set things up for the future of 9-1-1 in a whole new way.”

That second part has us a little worried, especially because TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek includes a moment where Buck bursts into tears after telling Christopher that Eddie is “not coming home.” As you undoubtedly recall, this week’s episode ended with Ryan Guzman’s character bleeding out in the middle of the street after being shot by an apparent sniper. But don’t expect any answers from Guzman. The actor will is staying silent about Eddie’s fate, saying only, “We lean heavy on the dramatic.” (Thanks, we’ve noticed.)

“I know it’s scary, the idea that someone is targeting us,” Bobby tells the 118 during an emotional moment at the firehouse. “But we still have a job to do.”

Popular on TVLine

Elsewhere in the finale, Madde continues to struggle with being a new mom, finally admitting to Chimney that she’s not OK, while Bobby and Athena attempt to overcome their latest marital hurdle.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an inside look at Monday’s finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Do you think Eddie will survive? And what’s this about setting up “the future of 9-1-1 in a whole new way”?