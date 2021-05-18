Project Greenlight Revival, From EP and Mentor Issa Rae, Ordered at HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Friends Reunion Special Gets May Premiere Date on HBO Max -- First Look

The next great filmmaker could have Issa Rae to thank for their big break. The Insecure star is teaming up with Miramax for a revival of the docuseries Project Greenlight, HBO Max announced Tuesday.

Like the original version, this new Project Greenlight will follow a group of filmmakers being given the chance to direct a feature film. All eight episodes will feature appearances by Rae, who will guide and mentor the filmmakers throughout their processes. Whichever film wins the season will premiere on HBO Max.

The first iteration of Project Greenlight, which featured the likes of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as producers and mentors, aired from 2001 to 2005 on HBO and Bravo. The series was brought back to HBO for a fourth season in 2015, but it was cancelled shortly thereafter.

“At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent,” says Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family for HBO Max. “Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

Adds Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television for Miramax, “By relaunching the iconic Project Greenlight with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard.”

Along with the Project Greenlight revival, Rae is also developing an unscripted series for HBO Max titled Sweet Life: Los Angeles. According to the official logline, the show “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.”