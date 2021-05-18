Martin/Short/Gomez Murders Mystery, Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers Get Teasers and Hulu Release Dates

RELATED STORIES The Great: Gillian Anderson Joins Season 2 Cast as Catherine's Mother

Hulu on Tuesday released premiere dates and teasers for Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, and its Nicole Kidman-led adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers.

“From the minds of” Steve Martin, This Is Us‘ Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman (and premiering Tuesday, Aug. 31, with weekly releases), Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspect murder and employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

The cast also includes Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan; watch a teaser below:

Nine Perfect Strangers, based on the New York Times bestseller by Liane Moriarty (and premiering Wednesday, Aug. 18, with weekly releases), takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The eight-episode series’ cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto; watch a teaser below: