TVLine Items: Chippendales Origin Story, Password Revival and More

Kumail Nanjiani is bringing Chippendales’ wild tale to TV: The Silicon Valley vet will star in and executive-produce the Hulu limited series Immigrant, about the true story of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee.

Nanjiani will play the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the male revue in what is described as the “insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden” history behind the cultural phenomenon.

The eight-part series will be written by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel, who serves as an EP alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC has ordered a revival of the 1960s game show Password from Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO’s Betty will return for Season 2 on Friday, June 11 at 11/10c, the cabler announced Tuesday.

Popular on TVLine

* Impeachment: American Crime Story, starring Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, is on track for a September premiere on FX.

* Apple TV+ has ordered to series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, a new kids series co-created by 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer (who will also serve as host) and Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood).

* Sigourney Weaver (The Defenders) will star in and executive-produce an adaptation of Holly Ringland’s book The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart for Amazon Prime, per Deadline. The seven-part series is described as “a tale of female resilience, friendship, and the power to overcome tragedy.”

* The limited series The Hot Zone: Anthrax, starring Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), will premiere with a three-night event on Sunday, Nov. 28 on National Geographic. Watch a teaser:

* The second and final season of Netflix’s Feel Good will debut Friday, June 4. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?