Jeopardy! TOC Player Apologizes for 'Loud,' 'Gonna Go for the Kill' Behavior

RELATED STORIES Bill Whitaker's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End -- How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Rivals? Vote!

Bill Whitaker's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End -- How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Rivals? Vote! Jeopardy! Video: Anderson Cooper Scolds All 3 Contestants for Failing to Identify Fleabag's 'Hot Priest'

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions finalist Ryan Bilger is sorry if he “ruined” your viewing experience by being a bit too “loud” and “excited” — and deciding to “go for the kill” — during Monday night’s episode.

En route to winning $32,405 and advancing to the semifinals, Bilger of Macungie, Pa. at one point beat his chest in anticipation of acing a question, and at another point told 2017 TOC champ/guest host Buzzy Cohen, “I’m gonna go for the kill” as he wagered $6,000 on a Daily Double. (Watch clips down below.)

In a thread of tweets late Monday, in the wake of much backlash to his bravado, Bilger wrote:

I see there’s a lot of people out there who are displeased with me after Jeopardy tonight…. Look, I get it. I had a ton of adrenaline flowing through my veins. I got a Daily Double on a piece of Pennsylvania history I’ve known since I was a child. I was playing better than I ever expected. Yes, I got pretty loud and excited, I get that that’s not what many people want out of Jeopardy. I’d take back the [“Go for the kill”] comment on the second DD if I could. I was just in the moment and so excited to play because I’d been waiting for it for 2 years and had lots of pent-up energy. Not saying it’s a valid excuse, but yeah…

Watch cips and read more of his apology below.

never seen a man beat his chest and get this pumped on #Jeopardy 😂 pic.twitter.com/1OsDStu8gZ — Robyn (@niksusnybor) May 17, 2021

With a nod to Monday-night rivals Jason Zuffranieri (of Albuquerque) and Sarah Jett Rayburn (of Hutto, Texas), Bilger said:

I’ve talked with Jason and I’ve talked with Sarah and they’ve been very clear that they have no problems with me, that we were competitors in a competitive space and that getting excitable is understandable, that I have nothing to apologize to them for. So that’s that with them….

Popular on TVLine

“For everyone else, hey, sorry that I ruined your Jeopardy watching night,” he added. “I get it. If you want to make imputations about my character, then fine, but you can do it to my face. I know who I am and this TOC field is an amazing group of people and I’m honored to be a part of it…. See you next week through the TV, whether you like me or hate me.”

Watch Ryan come out of the final round victorious:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpkoyXdS20Q