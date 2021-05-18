Chicago Fire Sneak Peek: Severide's Got Second Thoughts About Marriage

RELATED STORIES Chicago Med Shocker: Torrey DeVitto, Yaya DaCosta Exit Ahead of Season 7

Chicago Med Shocker: Torrey DeVitto, Yaya DaCosta Exit Ahead of Season 7 Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney Answer the Big Question: Is Severide Ever Going to Propose?

Uh-oh, does Chicago Fire‘s Severide already have cold feet, before he’s even proposed the idea of marriage to his girlfriend Stella?

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from this Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c), Stella is riding high after passing her lieutenant’s exam. But after she exits the loft, her beau confesses to their roomie/pal Casey that he’s rethinking the whole getting hitched thing. When Casey suggests that’s just his nerves talking, Severide brings up something Stella said about marriage early on in their relationship: “I’ll never do it again because I don’t ever want to be in a situation where I can’t just leave.”

“That was a long time ago,” Casey argues. But Severide doesn’t seem so convinced that Stella’s changed her mind.

As showrunner Derek Haas previously teased to TVLine, “there are going to be some major events happening in [Severide and Stella’s] lives [that are] not all sunshine and roses.” But rather than issues between the couple, it will be “external circumstances” that challenge the pair. Perhaps like Stella having to relocate to a different firehouse now that she’s a lieutenant? In this week’s installment, “Severide and Casey try to find the best fit for Kidd,” per the official description.

Press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your hopes for the future of “Stellaride”!