Da Vinci Code Solver Robert Langdon's Origin Story Is Revealed in Peacock's The Lost Symbol — Watch Trailer

A young Robert Langdon is tasked with solving no less than a “great mystery” in the Peacock streaming service’s first teaser for what is now titled Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol.

Based on Brown’s third bestselling novel in the Da Vinci Code series, The Lost Symbol (fka Dan Brown’s Langdon fka Langdon) follows the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (played by Designated Survivor‘s Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor (The Riches‘ Eddie Izzard) and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The cast also includes Valorie Curry (The Following), Sumalee Montano (Star Trek: Picard), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow) and Beau Knapp (The Good Lord Bird).

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (both of Scream: The TV Series and The Crossing) serve as writers for the series (which is currently scheduled to be “Coming Soon”), and will executive-produce alongside Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp.

Originally developed for NBC, “The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said in a statement. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”