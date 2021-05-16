SNL: Watch Keegan-Michael Key and Kenan Thompson's Security Guards Shut Down Muppet Show Hecklers

On this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, The Muppet Show‘s two snarky hecklers finally got what’s been coming to them for decades: some push back.

In the clip (embedded above), the ever-grumpy Statler and Waldorf got into a heated argument with venue bouncers (played by host Keegan-Michael Key and cast member Kenan Thompson), as they attempted to slam Kermit’s performance. After Kermit told the audience that the show would be a blast, Statler barked, “Yeah, because it’s a bomb!” But this time, they were quickly taken to task.

“Everybody here paid good money to hear this little dragon and his friends do their thang,” Key’s character yelled at the men, referring to Kermit, who, as we all know is very much a frog. “You are more than welcome to leave!” he comically repeated with increased annoyance and pitch.

And that’s when things took a violent, but very satisfying turn, causing Thompson to break mid-sketch shortly after the fists started flying.

Popular on TVline

Melissa Villaseñor also appeared, playing an extremely indifferent Lily Tomlin who asked herself, “Why do I always say yes to stuff like this?” (Turns out a Grace and Piggy parody didn’t quite tickle the actress’ fancy.)

Elsewhere in the episode, the sketch series enlisted the “Patron Saint of Purell” — aka Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci — to alleviate any confusion regarding the CDC’s new mask guidelines (watch the cold open here). Plus, Olivia Rodrigo stopped by the studio to perform her hit single “Drivers License.”

What did you think of SNL‘s muppetational parody? And what grade do you give Key’s hosting debut? Sound off below.