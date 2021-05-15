The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 16

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Netflix in May — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 35 finales (including The Conners, The Neighborhood and The Resident, and the very last episodes of Last Man Standing, Prodigal Son and Special), 19 premieres (including the debuts of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and Run This World, and returning faves Good Witch and Superman & Lois) and myriad films and specials (including Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Miss Universe and the MTV Movie & TV Awards).

SUNDAY, MAY 16

8 pm Miss Universe 2021 (FYI)

8 pm Shahs of Sunset Season 9 premiere (Bravo)

8 pm Top Gear Season 30 finale (BBC America)

8:30 pm The Great North Season 1 finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Run the World series premiere (Starz)

9 pm 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)

9 pm City on a Hill Season 2 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Good Witch Season 7 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm The Nevers Part 1 finale (HBO)

9 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 finale (NBC)

9 pm Confronting a Serial Killer Season 1 finale (Starz)

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 19 finale (Fox)

10 pm Couples Therapy Season 2 finale (Showtime)

10 pm Death and Nightingales series premiere (Starz)

10 pm Fall River series premiere (Epix)

10 pm The Rookie Season 3 finale (ABC)

MONDAY, MAY 17

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 3 finale (CBS)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 finale (CBS)

9 pm 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted (MTV)

9 pm Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 6 finale (NatGeo)

10 pm Breeders Season 2 finale (FX)

10 pm Bull Season 5 finale (CBS)

TUESDAY, MAY 18

8 pm Pooch Perfect Season 1 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Resident Season 4 finale (Fox)

9 pm black-ish Season 7 finale (ABC

9 pm Prodigal Son series finale (Fox)

9 pm Superman & Lois returns (The CW)

9:30 pm mixed-ish series finale (ABC)

10 pm Big Sky Season 1 finale (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

3 am Who Killed Sara? Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 8 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premiere (Bravo)

8:30 pm Home Economics Season 1 finale (ABC)

9 pm The Conners Season 3 finale (ABC)

9:30 pm Call Your Mother series finale (ABC)

THURSDAY, MAY 20

3 am Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again special (HBO Max)

3 am The Big Shot With Bethenny Season 1 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Ellen’s Next Great Designer Season 1 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Gomorrah Season 4 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Special final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Spy City Season 1 finale (AMC+)

3 am Too Close limited series premiere (AMC+; all episodes)

8:30 pm Let’s Be Real Season 1 finale (Fox; special time)

9 pm Last Man Standing series finale (Fox; two episodes)

FRIDAY, MAY 21

3 am 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything docuseries premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Army of the Dead film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Bite series premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

3 am Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am P!nk: All I Know So Far documentary premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Solos limited series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Trying Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation in Service of the AAPI Community special (MTV; two hours)

8 pm Pride docuseries finale (FX; three episodes)

8 pm Shark Tank Season 12 finale (ABC)

9 pm Pause With Sam Jay series premiere (HBO)

SATURDAY, MAY 22

8:30 pm Drama Club Season 1 finale (Nickelodeon; two episodes)

9 pm Iyania: Fix My Life series finale (OWN; two hours)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live Season 46 finale (NBC)

