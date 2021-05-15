MacGyver Scoop: The Heated Moment That Would Have Led to That First Kiss

RELATED STORIES MacGyver Season 6 Would Have Delivered a Baby

MacGyver Season 6 Would Have Delivered a Baby A Small Tweak to MacGyver Series Finale Revealed Romantic 'Endgame'

An extremely heated moment — and not necessarily the good kind — would have led to MacGyver and Riley sharing their first kiss, had the CBS drama been renewed for Season 6.

As previously revealed in TVLine’s exclusive, post-series finale Q&A with showrunner Monica Macer, the discovery that Desi’s onetime fiancé is in fact alive — in an early, Black Hawk Down-like Season 6 episode — would have paved the way for the dissolution of her relationship with Mac.

But what would have then (and finally!) brought Mac and Riley (played by Lucas Till and Tristin Mays) together?

What if I told you that The Brink, as in Riley’s merry band of young female hackers, would play a key role?

As previously reported, at the start of Season 6, Matty (played by Meredith Eaton) was going to send Riley undercover with the nefarious organization that is looking to use the nanobot tech to create Manchurian Candidate-like operatives.

To establish Riley’s cover, the team’s resident hacker was going to ask that Brink members Brooklyn and Sara (Harlan Drum and Emerson Paige) be added to the Phoenix team on a full-time basis. When Phoenix financer Russ balked, “that was going to cause a rift between him and Riley, leading Riley to resign — but this was all planned by Matty,” Macer tells TVLine. “That’s how we were going to put [Riley, Brooklyn and Sara] undercover, because Riley would say, ‘I get to bring my whole team with me to this new job.'”

That is when Mac himself would weigh in. And truths would get told.

>Riley’s resignation “would lead to a knockdown, drag out, huge argument between her and Mac,” Macer says, “and that was ultimately going to end up with them confessing the truths about how they felt, how they feel about one another. And it was supposed to end with a kiss, too.”

To recap: “Desi (Levy Tran) would get back together with her ex-fiancé, Evan,” Macer said, while “Mac and Riley, they’re the hero couple. That was always the endgame for us; we just didn’t know the end was coming at the end of [Season 5].”