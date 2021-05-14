ABC Orders The Wonder Years Reboot, Hip-Hop Drama Queens, More to Series

RELATED STORIES The Rookie, A Million Little Things and 3 Other Series Renewed at ABC

ABC is filling out next season’s primetime schedule, starting with an old favorite.

A reboot of The Wonder Years from executive producer Lee Daniels earned one of four series orders handed out by the Alphabet network on Friday, TVLine has learned. Like the original 1988-93 series, the Wonder Years reboot is set during the turbulent 1960s, but this time, it follows a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama through the eyes of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams). Dule Hill (Psych) and Saycon Sengbloh (In the Dark) play parents Bill and Lillian, and Laura Kariuki (Black Lightning) plays Dean’s sister Kim; Don Cheadle (Black Monday) narrates the series as an grown-up Dean.

Also ordered to series at ABC: the drama Queens, which centers on four women now in their 40s who formed a hip-hop group together in the ’90s. They “reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had” back in the day, per the official description. Eve (Eve), Brandy (Moesha), Naturi Naughton (Power) and Nadine Velazquez (My Name Is Earl) star as the foursome, with Taylor Selé and Pepi Sonuga (Famous in Love) co-starring. Scandal writer Zahir McGhee serves as series creator and EP.

Plus, ABC has ordered two comedies to series: Maggie and Abbott Elementary. Maggie stars Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) as a psychic who’s trying to make sense of her own life. “Maggie regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients, and random strangers on the street,” the official synopsis says, “but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.” David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty), Nichole Sakura (Superstore) and Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces) co-star; Justin Adler and Maggie Mull (Life in Pieces) are the co-creators as well as EPs.

Abbott Elementary is led by star/creator Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and is set at a Philadelphia public school. The workplace comedy follows the school’s dedicated teachers and tone-deaf principal as they work hard to help their students succeed at life. Tyler James Williams (The Walking Dead), Janelle James, Chris Perfetti (In the Dark), Lisa Ann Walter (Emeril) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Ray Donovan) also star.

As for the other pilots in consideration at ABC: The network hasn’t yet decided the fates of dramas Epic, National Parks Investigation, Dark Horse, Promised Land and Triage, and they “will be considered at a later date for midseason.” Meanwhile, comedies Adopted, Black Don’t Crack and Bucktown and drama Acts of Crime are not moving forward.