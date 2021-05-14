TVLine Items: iCarly Sets Premiere, Accused Remake at Fox and More

Miranda Cosgrove celebrated her birthday on the iCarly set on Friday with a premiere date for the revival: The series will debut Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+, a note inside the birthday cake reveals.

Picking up nearly 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended, the 13-episode season “finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and family in their twenties,” per the official synopsis.

Joining Cosgrove are returning stars Nathan Kress (as Freddie Benson) and Jerry Trainor (as Spencer Shay), plus new cast members Laci Mosley (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Single Parents) as Carly’s roommate/best friend and Jaidyn Triplett (The Affair) as Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

* Fox has given a straight-to-series order to Accused, a new drama for the 2022-23 season from executive producers Howard Gordon (24, Homeland), Alex Gansa (24, Homeland) and David Shore (The Good Doctor, House). Based on the BBC crime anthology, each episode is told from the defendant’s point of view and opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial.

* Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town) has joined Peacock’s Joe Exotic series, playing zoo manager John Reinke, our sister site Variety reports.

* HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones has tapped Jason Schwartzman (Fargo, Bored to Death), Eric Roberts (Grey’s Anatomy, Suits) and Eric Andre (Man Seeking Woman) to recur during Season 2.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Home Before Dark Season 2, premiering Friday, June 11:

