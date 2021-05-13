Zoey's Playlist EP on Season 3 Odds, Why Move to Peacock 'Could Be Great'

RELATED STORIES Zoey's Playlist Boss: Season 2 Finale Is in 'No Way' Intended to Be Series Ender

Zoey's Playlist Boss: Season 2 Finale Is in 'No Way' Intended to Be Series Ender 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

It’s a position that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is, unfortunately, all too familiar with: Once again, the NBC musical dramedy is on the bubble, awaiting word on whether or not it will be renewed for a third season.

“I’m feeling really good that we won that TVLine poll!” showrunner Austin Winsberg says of the series’ renewal odds. (In case you missed it, in a March poll, TVLine readers picked Zoey’s Playlist as the bubble show they most wanted renewed, with 12.7 percent of the total vote.)

“I know that we won the TVLine poll and the USA Today ‘Save Our Show’ poll,” Winsberg continues. “I know that there have been plenty of nice articles written about us and potential awards consideration. I know that we have a really passionate fanbase that really cares about the show. I know we have a lot of internal support at NBC. So I’m cautiously optimistic that good things will happen, but we don’t know yet” what the show’s fate will be. (For the latest intel on Zoey’s future, keep tabs on our 2021 Renewal Scorecard.)

Asked if there’s been any talk of moving the series to streamer Peacock, Winsberg says, “I know that that has been one of the discussions on the table, but I’ve heard nothing concrete.”

Popular on TVline

Such a shift from broadcast to streaming could actually come with some potential benefits for the show. “If we had the ability to not be so beholden to the network runtime, I mean, there are scenes I have to cut every week or songs I have to cut for time,” Winsberg explains. “To able to have a little bit more creative freedom and flexibility there could be great.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Season 2 finale airs this Sunday at 9/8c on NBC. (And trust us, you’ll want another season after you watch it!)