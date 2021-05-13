Zoey's Playlist Finale Sneak Peek: Time to 'Shake It Off' at Max's Goodbye Party

RELATED STORIES Zoey's Playlist EP on Season 3 Odds, Why Move to Peacock 'Could Be Great'

Zoey's Playlist EP on Season 3 Odds, Why Move to Peacock 'Could Be Great' Zoey's Playlist Boss: Season 2 Finale Is in 'No Way' Intended to Be Series Ender

Emotions are high at Max and Rose’s going-away bash during this Sunday’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season finale (NBC, 9/8c) — but everyone’s just gotta “Shake It Off,” with some help from Taylor Swift in the above sneak peek.

“I wanted to go big in the season finale,” creator Austin Winsberg says of the musical number, which he likens to the Season 1 ender’s “American Pie” ensemble performance. “Once we got everybody in the same location in MaxiMo for Max and Rose’s going-away party, I felt like it was a good opportunity to have our entire cast sing together again.”

“Then when we were talking about it, story-wise and in context, there [are] lot of people at the party who are all going through their own issues,” Winsberg continues. “It just felt like a funny idea to have everybody sing ‘Shake It Off,’ that they need to sort of get rid of all the bad mojo or bad things that [are] going on with them so that they can actually focus on Max and Rose and the party.”

Getting a song from Swift on the series has been on Winsberg’s wish list since the show’s debut.

“I know that for a long time there were a lot of legal issues surrounding her music,” Winsberg explains, “so it was kind of like a non-starter a lot of the first season, part of the second season. Then I just kind of heard that maybe it was opening up a bit. And we just asked if we could go for it, and I thought I was going to have to jump through more hoops, but we were able to get it. So it was just kind of a function of time and them saying, ‘Yes.’ I think they run everything by her, so maybe she likes the show?”

Press PLAY above to watch the musical number, then hit the comments with your hopes for the finale!