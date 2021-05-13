Mae Whitman Addresses Good Girls' Precarious Fate: 'We Would Like Very Much to Not Get Cancelled'

With Good Girls very much on the bubble for renewal, Mae Whitman — who stars in the NBC dramedy alongside Christina Hendricks and Retta — is rallying fans in an effort to stave off cancellation. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

“We would like very much to not get cancelled,” the actress wrote to her 1.1 million Instagram followers late Wednesday. “Apparently, we are on the bubble — which means [NBC’s] considering not bringing us back [for Season 5].”

Whitman then urged the show’s supporters to apply social media pressure (via the #RenewGoodGirls hastag) to NBC and Netflix, the latter of which could end up rescuing the show if the axe falls at the broadcast level. (Good Girls‘ first three seasons performed like gangbusters on the streaming service.)

“Let NBC and Netflix know how much you love us,” she implored, before adding, “Thank you Good Girls Army. I love you.”

Although NBC is set to unveil its 2021-22 schedule on Friday, a source tells TVLine that a decision on Good Girls‘ fate will not be made until later this month. For the latest intel on the dozen or so remaining bubble shows across ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, keep close tabs on TVLine’s 2021 Renewal Scorecard.