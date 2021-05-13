Bill Whitaker's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Rivals? Vote!

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Video: Anderson Cooper Scolds All 3 Contestants for Failing to Identify Fleabag's 'Hot Priest'

Jeopardy! Video: Anderson Cooper Scolds All 3 Contestants for Failing to Identify Fleabag's 'Hot Priest' Anderson Cooper's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End -- How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Rivals? Vote!

The clock is ticking on 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker‘s stint behind Jeopardy!‘s iconic lectern: The venerable newsman’s elegant, even keeled two-week run as guest host is set to conclude on Friday.

A final decision on who will permanently succeed the late, legendary Alex Trebek will be made later this summer.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” EP Mike Richards, who served as an interim host himself, recently said. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

Ahead of Whitaker’s Friday swan song, we gotta ask: How does he stack up against his guest host rivals, which, in addition to Richards, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, former Today co-host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers? (For the record, the remaining guest-host roster includes onetime Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen — who follows Whitaker beginning May 17 — Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Reading Rainbow fan fave LeVar Burton, Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, NBC’s David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.) Vote below!