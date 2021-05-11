The Oval Midseason Finale Reveals Nancy's Secret — Plus, Who Died?

RELATED STORIES The Oval Sets July Return to BET for Second Half of Season 2

The Oval Sets July Return to BET for Second Half of Season 2 The Oval's Kron Moore Reveals the Scene That Caused Her to Have a 'Complete and Total Breakdown'

Tyler Perry’s The Oval has taken us on a hell of a ride in its second season, which came to a dead stop on Tuesday — emphasis on dead.

The BET drama’s midseason finale featured the not-entirely-unexpected demise of mic-dropping badass Diane Wilmont, who was brutally murked by Kyle, even after forking over valuable intel about Bobby and Max. Kyle informed Donald that “someone” has been tasked with disposing of Diane’s body, so you know that job’s bound to get screwed up. (Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t it take half a season for the Secret Service to toss out one mattress?)

We also said goodbye to sweet Miss Laura, who died since Priscilla last visited her in the hospital. Words cannot describe the awkwardness of Priscilla telling Laura’s husband, “She must be doing better,” only for him to dryly reply, “No, she died.” (Yikes.) But Priscilla wasn’t about to accept her bestie’s death so easily. She went full Nancy Drew on the nurse, asking if Laura had any visitors on the night she died. “Not that I know of… or can share,” the nurse replied, which wasn’t sketchy at all.

Read on for a breakdown of the other major developments from The Oval‘s midseason finale:

Popular on TVLine

* After what felt like a million years of waiting — and just as many full plates of food being thrown around the house — Nancy finally revealed that Picky’s father… the man with whom she cheated on Richard… was… Richard’s father. Gasp! Richard was willing to give Nancy the benefit of the doubt (“Did he rape you?”), but he became far less understanding when she confirmed that it was consensual. It was a rough scene to watch. Oh, and Barry got kidnapped by Ruth’s cult, but this felt way more important.

* We picked back up with Sam boning Victoria in the Yellow Oval Room, after which he began profusely apologizing. Always a great sign. And just when the scenario felt like it couldn’t get any more romantic, Sam asked the question every woman wants to hear after sex: “Do you still get your period?” Victoria scoffed at the notion that Sam’s pedestrian sperm could actually impregnate her, but he remained adamant that she take “the after pill.” A real charmer, that one.

* Speaking of charmers, Jason revealed that he watched his mother’s entire encounter with Sam from the shadows in the most Jason way possible: “It smells like sex in here, doesn’t it?” Naturally, his first impulse was to use this information against Victoria, which he did by playing the audio for Priscilla over the phone. With her worst fears finally confirmed, Priscilla — who was already fully unhinged — threw herself into a blind rage.

Your thoughts The Oval‘s midseason finale? Did you guess the identity of Picky’s father? Grade the revealing episode via our poll below, then drop a comment with your hopes for the back half of Season 2, premiering Tuesday, July 20 (BET, 9/8c).