Prodigal Son's Lou Diamond Phillips 'Gutted' by Show's Cancellation: 'Didn't See That One Coming'

Even Prodigal Son‘s unflappable Gil Arroyo was blindsided by news of the show’s cancellation.

After word of the Fox thriller’s demise broke on Monday, actor Lou Diamond Phillips — who has co-starred as the aforementioned NYPD lieutenant for two seasons — expressed his shock and sadness on social media.

“Wow. Gutted. Didn’t see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform,” Phillips wrote in a tweet late Monday night, adding that Prodigal Son‘s viewers “have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered.”

Though Fox declined to comment on Prodigal Son‘s axing, a network insider told TVLine it was an “incredibly difficult” decision to pull the plug, citing the show’s dwindling ratings as a driving factor. (Among the six original dramas Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks fourth in both total audience and demo rating, besting only the already-cancelled Filthy Rich and NEXT.)

Several of Phillips’ co-stars also reacted to the cancellation news on Monday, including leading man Tom Payne, who called it “a joy and a privilege” to play Malcolm Bright. Several hours later, he continued, “Guys. The end of the season is EPIC. And, in the end, kind of inevitable. We left it all on the field. I gave my heart and soul to this job, it’s all on the screen. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

“Just wanted to pop on & say THANK YOU, wonderful #Prodigies, for sharing this adventure with us,” added Bellamy Young, who played Bright’s mother, Jessica. “I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story. We’re gonna go out in STYLE tho- these last 2 eps are [fire emoji]. Love each of you. So much.”

Prodigal Son‘s penultimate episode airs tonight at 9/8c on Fox, while the series finale is set for Tuesday, May 18.