Lisey's Story Trailer: Julianne Moore Is Torn Over What's Real Versus Imagined in Apple TV+'s Stephen King Thriller

Julianne Moore is going on a haunting mind trip in the full trailer for Lisey’s Story, an upcoming Apple TV+ thriller from executive producer/writer Stephen King, who adapted the spooky series from his own best-selling novel of the same name.

The eight-episode drama is described as “a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (The Knick‘s Clive Owen),” per the official synopsis. “A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.” And judging by the above trailer, Lisey’s is very confused about which of those unsettling remembrances are actually real and which are just a figment of her imagination.

The cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) as Darla, Joan Allen (The Family) as Amanda, Dane DeHaan (ZeroZeroZero) as Jim Dooley, Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) as Professor Dashmiel and Sung Kang (Power) as Officer Dan Beckman.

King — who personally wrote all eight episodes — and Moore serve as executive producers on the project, alongside director Pablo Larraín, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

Lisey’s Story premieres Friday, June 4 with two episodes, followed by a new installment every Friday. Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts!