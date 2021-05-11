John Cena Will Narrate Peacock Series About WWE's Most Diabolical Villains

RELATED STORIES Demi Lovato to Prove the Existence of Aliens in Unscripted Peacock Series

You can’t see John Cena in the ring, but you can definitely catch the WWE superstar narrating a new show for Peacock. The former World Champion will lend his voice to the original series, WWE Evil.

The docuseries will be an “entertaining ‘psychological expose’ into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture,” according to the official description. So, if you’ve been itching to find out what makes the WWE’s biggest on-screen villains tick, this show is for you.

Cena created the series and will serve as an executive producer in addition to narrating.

We don’t yet know which influential heavy hitters the show will tackle, but a few good candidates come to mind, including Vince McMahon, whose feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ‘90s helped define the Attitude Era, and Ric Flair, whose stylin’ and profilin’ earned him a namedrop in the 21 Savage, Offset and Metro Boomin banger “Ric Flair Drip.”

Plus, is there anyone more diabolical on the mic than CM Punk, who still receives WWE chants seven years after retiring? Or Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, who managed the likes of Rick Rude and King Kong Bundy, and delivered iconic color commentary alongside Gorilla Monsoon?

WWE Evil joins a growing list of sports-centric documentaries available on the streamer including My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs, In Deep with Ryan Lochte, the racer series Lost Speedways (hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.), and Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories, and More. Plus, Peacock will stream a series of Olympics programming this summer including Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts and four daily shows on its Tokyo NOW channel.