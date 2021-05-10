Zoey's Playlist Boss: Season 2 Finale Is in 'No Way' Intended to Be Series Ender

The fate of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is still unknown as the NBC musical dramedy awaits word on whether or not it’s been renewed, but one thing is for certain: This Sunday’s Season 2 finale (airing at 9/8c) was “in no way” written as a series ender, showrunner Austin Winsberg tells TVLine.

“I approached it like we are continuing” for a third season, Winsberg says. “There are certain things that are answered at the end of the season, and then there are still a few big cliffhangers that we leave open for major storylines in Season 3. At no point in the process did anybody tell me to not do that. I wanted to end the season on a hopeful note, not on a bad note.”

Previewing what’s in store for the big episode, Winsberg reveals that the hour contains a whopping seven or eight musical performances. “We got some really, really big songs in the season finale,” Winsberg shares. “And we got an artist that I’ve been wanting from Episode 1 — a big, big artist — and we do some majorly big musical numbers.”

Plus, fans can expect “a few really big surprises in the season finale that hint at potential things to come in major ways. So in no way have I written the season finale like it is a series finale at all,” Winsberg concludes. (For the latest intel on Zoey’s future, keep tabs on our 2021 Renewal Scorecard.)

