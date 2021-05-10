Ratings: Zoey's Playlist Dips, Rookie Rises Ahead of Season (?) Finales

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s yet-to-be-renewed Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — ahead of its season finale — this Sunday drew 1.26 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo to match its series low. The 10 Biggest Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers: SEAL Team, Good Girls, Zoey's Playlist, Prodigal Son and More

Leading out of that, Good Girls (1.4 mil/0.3) was steady.

Elsewhere:

ABC | American Idol (5 mil/0.75) dipped week to week but still led Sunday in the demo. Bubble-straddling The Rookie (3.8 mil/0.6) rose a tenth ahead of its season finale.

CBS | 60 Minutes drew Sunday’s biggest audience (7.3 mil). The Equalizer (7 mil/0.6) and NCIS: Los Angeles (5.5 mil/0.5) dipped; NCIS: New Orleans (4.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (500K/0.1) was steady; Batwoman (385K/0.1) hit a new audience low.

Fox ratings will be added later.

