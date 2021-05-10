Solos: Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie and More Learn the Joys of Being Alone in Amazon Anthology Trailer — Watch

RELATED STORIES Absentia to End With Season 3 at Amazon — Read Stana Katic's Farewell

Amazon is taking self-quarantine to a whole ‘nother level in the newly released trailer for its anthology series Solos.

Spanning seven episodes, Solos “explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human,” per the official description. Told through character-driven stories set in the present and future, the show contends that “even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

Solos‘ star-studded cast includes Oscar winners Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway and Morgan Freeman, along with Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Dan Stevens (Legion) and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat). All of those thespians make an appearance in the trailer embedded above, which hints at the otherworldly connection that links each character.

“We all feel alone in different ways,” Freeman’s character suggests. “In feeling alone, we are somehow all together.” (Beharie’s character, meanwhile, is slightly — and understandably — less chill about living in isolation.)

Solos will debut on Amazon on Friday, May 21. Scroll up to check out the full trailer, then tell us in the comments if you’ll be watching the show.