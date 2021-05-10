Fox Orders Comedy Pivoting to Series, Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q as 'Impulsive' Besties

RELATED STORIES Prodigal Son Cancelled at Fox

Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q are about to make some “impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent” decisions. And where better to do that than Fox?

The network has given a series order to Pivoting, a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring Coupe (Happy Endings), Goodwin (Why Women Kill) and Q (Designated Survivor) as three women whose bond strengthens after the death of their childhood best friend.

“Faced with the reality that life is short,” the trio makes “desperate attempts to find happiness,” ultimately discovering that “it’s never too late to screw up your life,” according to the official logline.

Pivoting also stars Tommy Dewey (Casual), JT Neal (Bless This Mess) and Marcello Julian Reyes (Modern Family).

From Warner Bros. Television, Fox Entertainment and Kapital Entertainment, Pivoting is written by Liz Astrof, who will executive-produce alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Tristram Shapeero directed and executive-produced the pilot.

Ordered for the 2021–2022 TV season, Pivoting joins Call Me Kat, Fox’s only current live-action comedy confirmed to return. Last Man Standing airs its final episode later this month, while the fate of Denis Leary’s The Moodys remains TBD. The network previously committed to a remake of popular British sitcom This Country, which is expected to premiere this fall.