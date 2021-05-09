SNL Spoofs HBO's Mare of Easttown: Kate McKinnon and Elon Musk Star

Saturday Night Live took aim at prestige TV this weekend with a parody of Kate Winslet’s HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown — which, in the sketch comedy’s jocular love language, translated to “Murder Durder.” SNL Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, Worst to Best

In the clip above, McKinnon plays Kare, a “grizzled lady detective with a very specific accent” who attempts to solve the murder of someone’s “durder” (that’s daughter for any English speakers out there) in a small Pennsylvania town full of very “specific whites.” The commercial ribs the state’s love of Wawa and hockey, and even includes a special cameo by Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty. (What’s a Pennsylvania parody without him, really?)

The commercial also notes that Murder Durder‘s leading lady is “an actress with a messy ponytail that says, ‘Forget I’m actually British.'”

Some of the best jokes reveal themselves in faux quotes from critics, including an excerpt from The New York Times that reads, “So authentically Pennsylvania, I’m assuming. Absolutely everyone was related to each other.”

Supporting McKinnon is Beck Bennett as the short-tempered dad with the dead “durdur” (a riff on Patrick Murney’s acclaimed turn as Kenny McMenamin), and host Elon Musk, who appears at the tail-end as a priest who everyone suspects immediately.

Musical guest Miley Cyrus opened this weekend’s SNL with a very special Mother’s Day tribute, covering her godmother Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” Additionally, Musk made an unexpected announcement during his opening monologue, which you can watch here.

Watch “Murder Durdur” by pressing PLAY above, then tell us: What did you think of Musk’s hosting stint? We know you’ve got things to say about this one, so grade the episode below, then drop your thoughts in the Comments!