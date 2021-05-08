The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 9

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Netflix in May — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find four returning shows (including High School Musical and The Hills), eight series debuts (including Jean Smart’s Hacks, Ryan Murphy’s Halston and Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad) and 11 finales (including the very last episodes of Castlevania and Mom).

SUNDAY, MAY 9

7 pm The American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship special (NBC; two hours)

8:30 pm The Gloaming Season 1 finale (Starz)

9 pm When Calls the Heart Season 8 finale (Hallmark Channel)

11 pm Ziwe series premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, MAY 10

9 pm The Crime of the Century docuseries premiere (HBO)

10 pm Race to the Center of the Earth Season 1 finale (NatGeo)

TUESDAY, MAY 11

3 am Money, Explained limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm The Crime of the Century docuseries finale (HBO)

9 pm Supergirl spring finale (The CW)

10 pm Mayans MC Season 3 finale (FX)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

3 am The Upshaws series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Siesta Key Season 4 premiere (MTV)

9 pm The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 premiere (MTV)

9 pm The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 finale (Bravo)

THURSDAY, MAY 13

3 am Castlevania final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Hacks series premiere (HBO Max; first two episodes)

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 4 finale (CBS)

9 pm Mom series finale (CBS)

9:30 pm B Positive Season 1 finale (CBS)

FRIDAY, MAY 14

3 am Halston limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 premiere (Disney+)

3 am Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Those Who Wish Me Dead film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Woman in the Window film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Underground Railroad limited series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

8 pm Pride docuseries premiere (FX; three hours)

9 pm Blue Bloods Season 11 finale (CBS; two hours)

